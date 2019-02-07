Carlton John "Poncho" Champagne, 70, passed away at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was a native and resident of Theriot.



Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 12:30 p.m. until service time Saturday, Feb. 9 at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 4 p.m. following visitation.



Carlton is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Paula Chaisson Champagne; sons, Carlton "Carl" Champagne Jr. and spouse, Lisa McGarity Champagne, and Paul Michael Champagne; daughters, Shelly Marie Champagne and companion, Billy Deroche, and Krystal Renee Champagne; grandchildren, Jordan Champagne, Drake Thibodeaux, Dane Thibodeaux, Layla Thibodeaux and Krystal Champagne; brother, Earl Champagne; sisters, Gladys Voisin, Gloria Thibodeaux, Dorothy Porche and Audrey Croom.



He is also survived by his best buddy, Cody Theriot.



Carlton was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Justine Callahan Champagne; and brothers, Horace Champagne, Eustice Champagne, Roy Champagne, Willard Champagne and Henry Champagne.



Carlton worked in the oilfield all of his adult life and was a great provider for his family. He had many friends because of the wonderful person he was. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.



Carlton was a parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot.



Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019