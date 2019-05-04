Carlton Joseph Neal, age 87, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Chateau Terrebonne. A native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes and a resident of Houma.



"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith"

2 Timothy 4:7-8



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Carlton is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Norma Jane Luke Neal; sons, Christopher and Nathan Neal; daughter, Pamela Neal; grandchildren, Krista Neal Cheramie and husband, Ryan of Morgan City; Lauren Neal of Austin, TX; great-grandchildren, Rose and Rylee Cheramie; step-brothers, Wendell, and Lawrence Neal Jr.; stepsisters, Julia Ledet, and Irene Henry. Also survived by his stepmother, Marjorie Neal.



Carlton was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Neal Sr.; and mother, Lena Brunet Neal; sister, Elsie Valure; brother, Allen Neal; and stepbrothers, Arthur and Cecil Neal.



Carlton was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Many knew him by being such a great man who loved his family dearly. He worked hard to provide for his family and leaves a loving legacy behind. He was a Tugboat Captain for many years and worked around Venice along the Mississippi river.



Carlton was well known for his talents of being a "Jack of all trades". He was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary and served as an Usher for many years. He proudly served our country in the United States Army.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 4 to May 6, 2019