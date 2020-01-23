|
|
Carlton Mitchel Falgout, 89, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Chauvin, La., and resident of Houma, La.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Saturay, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in Houma, La., from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 12 p.m. noon at St. Gregory Church with burial taking place in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Carlton is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Rita Mae Trahan Falgout; daughter, Pam Falgout Langham and husband, Paul, Donna Falgout Clement and husband, Richard, Becky Falgout Samanie and husband, Tony; grandchildren, Erin Jones and husband, D.J., Lynsey Pippen and husband, Michael, Dr. Richard Clement, Jr. and wife, Kristen, Carey Redmond and husband, Glenn, Paul Langham IV, Brittany Cervantes and husband, Mike, Tara Jones and husband, Brian, Tori Gerald and husband, Matthew; thirteen great grandchildren; brother, Raymond Falgout; sisters-in-law, Constance Falgout and Jeanette Falgout.
Carlton was preceded in death by his parents, Robert M. Falgout and Marie Victoria St. Pierre Falgout; sisters, Mildred Bourgeois, Ruth Theriot, and Eunice Seale; brothers, Loney, Paul, Ronald, Oliver and Virgil Falgout.
Carlton dedicated and retired in 1984 with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office. He served his Parish as a chief civil deputy.
Carlton enjoyed fishing with family and friends at his camp. He truly enjoyed traveling with and spending time with his family, most especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Poppa will be remembered for his love and care given to family and friends. His memory will live on and he will be forever loved and never forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to MedCamps of Louisiana at www.medcamps.org and Louis Infant Crisis Center at P.O. Box 2866 Houma, La. 70361.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020