Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carlton Falgout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlton Mitchel Falgout

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlton Mitchel Falgout Obituary
Carlton Mitchel Falgout, 89, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Chauvin, La., and resident of Houma, La.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Saturay, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in Houma, La., from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 12 p.m. noon at St. Gregory Church with burial taking place in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

Carlton is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Rita Mae Trahan Falgout; daughter, Pam Falgout Langham and husband, Paul, Donna Falgout Clement and husband, Richard, Becky Falgout Samanie and husband, Tony; grandchildren, Erin Jones and husband, D.J., Lynsey Pippen and husband, Michael, Dr. Richard Clement, Jr. and wife, Kristen, Carey Redmond and husband, Glenn, Paul Langham IV, Brittany Cervantes and husband, Mike, Tara Jones and husband, Brian, Tori Gerald and husband, Matthew; thirteen great grandchildren; brother, Raymond Falgout; sisters-in-law, Constance Falgout and Jeanette Falgout.

Carlton was preceded in death by his parents, Robert M. Falgout and Marie Victoria St. Pierre Falgout; sisters, Mildred Bourgeois, Ruth Theriot, and Eunice Seale; brothers, Loney, Paul, Ronald, Oliver and Virgil Falgout.

Carlton dedicated and retired in 1984 with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office. He served his Parish as a chief civil deputy.
Carlton enjoyed fishing with family and friends at his camp. He truly enjoyed traveling with and spending time with his family, most especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Poppa will be remembered for his love and care given to family and friends. His memory will live on and he will be forever loved and never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to MedCamps of Louisiana at www.medcamps.org and Louis Infant Crisis Center at P.O. Box 2866 Houma, La. 70361.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -