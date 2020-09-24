Carmel Marie Pitre

Carmel Marie Pitre, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. Carmel was a longtime resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Friday, September 25, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Carmel is survived by her sons, Richard "Dickie" Pitre and wife Janie and Glynn Pitre; daughter, Barbara Pitre Gauthier and husband Martin Gauthier; grand-children, Anne Villa, Stephanie Tabor, Angela Lucas, Margaret Jarrett, Michael Liner, Gregory Liner, Paula Coussou, Jay Whitaker, and Brian Whitaker;

thirteen great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchild; sister, Jeanette Falgout; brothers, Robert "Bob" Bergeron and wife June and C. Ray Bergeron and wife Jamie.

Carmel is preceded in death by her beloved husband of seventy-two years, Floyd Pitre, infant son, Errol Pitre; brother-in-law, Oliver Falgout; daughter-in-law, Linda Rosser Pitre; granddaughter-in-law, Kristi Liner; infant granddaughter, Melissa Gussman; great grandson, Miles Liner and infant great grandson, Brenden Tabor; parents, Paul Bergeron and Edith Regestere.

Carmel was a beautiful woman who loved her family dearly. She was very strong in her faith, served and loved her Lord, she would pray daily and recite her rosary. She was incredibly talented and enjoyed, gardening, sewing, cooking, Houston Astros, and Atlanta Braves baseball. Carmel worked for many years as a catalog associate with Sears, Roebuck and Company. She was a longtime parishioner at St. Bernadette Catholic Church.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to those who cared, loved, and supported her during the past year, April and Sarah of Home Instead.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Carmel Pitre.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store