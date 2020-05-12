Home

Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Carmelite Babin

Carmelite Babin Obituary
Carmelite "Josephine" Billiot Babin, 76, a native of Lafitte and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Babin; daughter, Kathleen Verner; son, Elvis Babin; daughter-in-law, Kathy Billiot; grandchildren, Erin Zapata, Glynn Billiot, Amelia Billiot (Byron), Christopher Oglesby (Robyn) and Issac Kendrick; great-grandchildren, Sierra, Bradon, Callie, Santana, Madison, Jasper, Colt, Wolf, Kylah and Ava; great-great-grandchildren, Samson, Aiden, Isaac, Elijah and Maverick; brother, Billy Billiot; and sisters, Leona Naquin and Evaline Hebert.

She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Gerald Billiot, parents, Pierre and Anna Lee Billiot; brothers, Guinald, Emile and Phillip Billiot; and sisters, Sarah Duplantis, Eula Mae Billiot, Mary Naquin and Rose Naquin.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 12 to May 13, 2020
