Carmelite "Tutty" LaCoste Chandler, age 75, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5 to 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until service time. A Funeral Service will begin 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Tutty is survived by her husband of 38 years, James "Jim" Chandler; children, Gina Bergeron and partner Alisa Domingue, Allen Bergeron and wife Janie, Shanna Authement and husband Kent, Brandi Clark and husband Lanell; grandchildren, Travis and wife Keneisha, Nicole and partner Lorrelie, Amanda and husband Justin, Jessica, Allen and wife Jaime, Kasey and husband Daniel, Bryan and wife Kaylie, Karah and companion Jordan, Kome', Onome'; great-grandchildren, Kiara, T'Arie, Bryson, Taylah, Marcus, Conor, Johnny, Joseph, Hunter, Greyson, Avery, Jude and Baby Bergeron; and numerous extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Laban "Black" Thomas Bergeron; parents, Allen LaCoste and Vivian Voisin LaCoste; son-in-law, Mark Darcey; and adopted sister, Rita Lusignan.

Tutty was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know her. She enjoyed scrapbooking, live theater and spending her time with her family and friends.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 27 to June 28, 2019