Carnel Henry Bolden, 59, a native and resident of Houma, died on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 1, at First Corinthians Baptist 1114 Church St. in Houma.
Carnel is survived by his children, Christopher (Toni) Short, Makiva and Chelsea Bolden; parents, Earl and Elsie Bolden Sr.; brothers, Earl (Jina) Jr., Keith (Miriam) and Mark Bolden; sister, Renee Bolden; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cressenda Short Bolden; grandparents, Harry and Pearl Trosclair, and Chester and Bertha Bolden; and sister, Marizetta Bolden Picou
Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home, 617 Bond St. in charge of service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019