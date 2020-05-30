Carnell J. Bailey Sr.
1961 - 2020
Pastor Carnell J. Bailey, Sr. slipped quietly into the arms of his loving Father on Thursday, May 21, at his residence in Donaldsonville.

Graveside service was held on Saturday, May 30, at Protestant Cemetery in Donaldsonville.

Born on July 7, 1961, in Donaldsonville, to Leola Bailey. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from 1979 to 1982. In 1986, he attended Crenshaw Christian Center School of Ministry in Los Angeles, CA and graduated in 1988 under the leadership of Dr. Fredrick K.C. Price.

He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Yvette Bailey; sons, Carnell Bailey Jr. and Chaz (Turiel) Fernandez; daughter, Dana (Rufus, Sr.) Valentine; four grandchildren; four brothers; two sisters; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Bailey Sr. and Eola Lightfoot Bailey; his mother-in-law; one brother-in-law.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home of Donaldsonville, LA.


Published in Houma Today from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Protestant Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
