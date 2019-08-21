|
|
Carol A. Abbott, 64, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on Aug. 20, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 5 until 9 p.m. with the religious service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 at Samart Funeral Home in Bayou Blue.
Carol is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Temple; daughters Sonja Caudell (Clifton Sr.), Alicia Abbott and Stephanie Sanders (Allen); daughter-in-law Amiee Abbott; mother Mary Dominique Bijeaux; brothers Joseph Dominique (Vanessa) and Ronald Dominique; sisters Rose Greenwood and Ella Dupre (Claude Jr.); grandchildren Kristina, Clifton Jr., Connor, Ariel, Aslyn, Jade, Yasmine, Jai, Elexis, Lacrena, Nathan, Scott, Alyssa and Alex; great-grandchild Clint Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Alex Barton Abbott II; father Roland Joseph Dominique Sr. and brothers Roland Jr., Barry Sr. and Robert Dominique.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019