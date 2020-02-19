Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Carol Ann Ransonet Obituary
Carol Ann "Peachie" Ransonet, 82, a native of Montegut and resident of Houma, passed away on Feb. 16, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Friday, Feb. 21 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut.

She is survived by her companion, Carla Chaisson; sister, Gayle Ransonet Riche'; two nephews, Gerard Riche' and wife Amy Riche', and Niles Riche' and wife Ashley Riche'; two great-nephews, Jackson Riche' and Hudson Riche'; and great-nieces, Taylor Riche' and Ayden Riche'.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nealous J. Ransonet and Helen Ransonet, and brother-in-law, Louis J. Riche' III.

The family wishes to thank her sitters, Nancy Chapman and Adaline LeBoeuf, and Journey Hospice staff members, Amie Chauvin and Shawanda Bolden.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to TARC.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
