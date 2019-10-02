Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Carol E. McCollum

Carol E. McCollum Obituary
Carol E. McCollum (Philyaw), 84, died on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her home in Thibodaux surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, John C. McCollum.

She is also survived by her sisters, JoAnn Huffman, Joyce Warren, Nancy Younger and Robin Gentry (Ed); daughters, Monica Damiano (Gary) and Allison Nash (Robert); stepchildren, Donna Delatte (Carol "Red"), John "Johnny" McCollum (Terry), Julie Fontenot, Jennifer Marko (Robert), Patricia Johnson (Phillip) and Stephanie McCollum (Telley); 24 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Mazie Philyaw; sisters, Dorothy Cobb and Helen Steward; granddaughter, Marcelle Hicks; nephew, Chadwick Leatherwood; and son-in-law, Anthony "Tony" Fontenot.

The family gives special thanks for the loving care provided for their mother by Dr. Gregory Chaisson, and caregivers, Jackie Truehill and Ashley Truehill.

A private memorial dinner for the family was held at the Bayou Country Club.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
