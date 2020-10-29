Carol McLaughlin Petrie

Houma - Carol McLaughlin Petrie, 91, a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 2:00 pm to service time at 4:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA followed by burial in St. Francis #2 Cemetery in Houma, LA.

She is survived by her children, Sherry Allen (Gary), Eric Petrie (Donna), Kurt Petrie (Lori), Jon Petrie (Pennie); grandchildren, Meryn Olivier (Trevis), Kyle Allen (Frannie), Krista Raney (David), Blake Allen, Derick Petrie (Mimi), Sarah Casey (John), Miranda Trieston (Becky), Sean Petrie, Jason Mire, Jamie Galiano (Stephen); numerous great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd McLaughlin, Sr. and Manila Boudreaux; brother, Lloyd McLaughlin, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Debra Nelson Petrie.

Ms. Carol was a lady always looking to lend a helping hand. In the early years of her 4 children she could be found at school helping out anywhere from serving lunches to helping out in the library. When her children reached college age she went to work at Delgado Community College working in their bookstore. After many years there her and her husband decided to relocate from New Orleans to Houma. Ms. Carol got involved here as well helping out in the grandkids elementary school library. She got involved in the local Civitan organization serving as secretary. During one of their meetings, a push from local dentist Dr. Bill Walsh to start a free pharmacy was pitched and she jumped on board right away. Her role there was to screen and enroll clients and became well known in her role by the clients. You could rest assured that her schedule was always clear on Tuesday and Thursday morning as her dedication to this cause was tremendous. After a lengthy service her health declined and she was unable to assist there any longer but her love for this ministry never faded.

The family would like to express our gratitude to all the health care professionals who looked after her well being in her later years. A special thanks to Journey Hospice and their staff for the excellent care in her final months. A tremendous thank you to Ms. Mille George for her unending commitment to care for Ms. Carol 24/7 in a most loving and tender manner. Her care for Ms. Carol was so fabulous that those health care professional who visited her always found her in excellent conditions. Their late night conversations will forever be treasured and the family got more than a superior care giver, they got a very special and treasured friend.

