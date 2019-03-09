Home

Carold Paul Leonard

Carold Paul Leonard Obituary
Carold Paul Leonard, 66, of Bourg, passed away March 8, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg. Religious service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his brothers, Herbert (Betty), Adam, Bobby, Nelson (Linda) and Harold; sisters, Judy (Hilton) and Lisa (Oris) Thibodeaux; sisters-in-law, Emma Leonard and Linda Leonard; best friend, Buddy; numerous nieces and nephews; pallbearers, Bobby Leonard, Tyler Leonard, Daniel Parks, Alex Verret, Jonathan Smith and Byron Guidry.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Julie (Steve) LeBoeuf; brothers, William Jr. and Johnny; father, William Leonard Sr.; mother, Rita LeBlanc Leonard; and sisters-in-law, Brenda Leonard, Jill Leonard and Nancy Leonard.

Carold could be summed up very simply. He was a very good, special person and never refused to help anyone.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019
