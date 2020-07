Or Copy this URL to Share

Caroline Matherne Hebert, 77, of Bourg, passed away on July 23, 2020.



She is survived by her husband, Avery J. Hebert; sons, Danny P. Hebert (Toni), Brian "Bubba" Hebert (Dena), and Jamey J. Hebert (Madge); sister, Joan Matherne Brunet (Nolan); and six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Irene Boudreaux Matherne; son, Rickey J. Hebert; brothers, Charles and Ira "Pappy" Matherne; and sisters, Geraldine Dennie and Joy "Chickie" Valure.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.





