|
|
Caroline Naquin Billiot, 67, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Larose, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, June 22 at Holy Rosary Church in Larose. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Caroline is survived by her husband, Jimmy Paul Billiot; son, Travis Billiot; daughters, Cindy Esponge (Michael) and Alishia Porche (Gavin); six grandchildren, Shane Jr., Megan, Tyler, Jaci, Sierra and Andre; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Hayden and baby Chabert on the way; brothers, Howard, Anthony, Jerry and David Naquin; and sisters, Peggy Rosas and Allison Cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Howard Naquin and Bernice Kiger Naquin; granddaughter, Alyssa Lynn Trahan; and sister, Patty Gisclair.
Caroline loved her family. She was a loving wife, mom and granny. She always enjoyed helping her church and others. She was in the Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Holy Name Society and was a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Rosary Church.
Caroline will be remembered for her happy spirit, smile and her love for everyone. She loved her Saints football and casino trips.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 19 to June 20, 2019