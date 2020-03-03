|
Caroline S. Dudek, 75, born in Plaquemine and a resident of Houma, passed away on Feb. 29, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her memory from 8 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, March 6, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Eugene M. Dudek Jr.; daughters, Danna D. Caillouet (Andrew Sr.) and Tracie Dudek; sons, Eugene M. Dudek III (Julie), Charles J. Dudek (Shawn), and James R. Dudek (Tina); sisters, Claire Robichaux of Opelousas and Marcel Ellerby of Fort Collins, CO.; sisters-in-law, Marilyn E. Sonnier, and Marcie D. Melancon (Steve) of Loreauville, Sandra Oncale; brother-in-law, John C. Dudek (Tina); grandchildren, Blaise Babin, Andrew Caillouet Jr., Christopher Caillouet, Gage Dudek, McCarthy Dudek, Benjamin Caillouet, Zoie Ortiz, Maddox Dudek, Mason Dudek, Eli Dudek, Shaylie Griffin, and Eugene M. Dudek IV; and great-grandchild, Oliver Joseph Fields.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard L. Sonnier Sr. and Alma Martin Sonnier; sister, Annette Domingue and husband Gerald; brother, Richard L. Sonnier Jr.; brothers-in-law, Al Robichaux Sr. and Gil Ellerby, Paul V. Dudek; and sisters-in-law, Linda D. Nicholas and husband Nick, Nancy D. Robicheaux and husband Aaron.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She dedicated her life to making a loving home for her family. There were many delicious meals around her table on Sundays, featuring her famous baked chicken and many dishes "A la Caroline."
She was a devout Roman Catholic with a strong devotion to Blessed Father Francis X. Seelos.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020