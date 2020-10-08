Carolyn Adams Matthews

Gray - Carolyn Adams Matthews, 66, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, LA, passed away peacefully at 4:18 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Funeral services were conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Eagle Wright Baptist Church, Gray, LA, 70359.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Simmons; son, Corey Matthews; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two godchildren; brothers, John Davis Adams (Viola) and Charles Adams (Linda); sisters. Elitha Growe, Alma Dark (John), Darlen Allen (Alex), Damaris Hayes, Avis Bartholomew (Nathaniel) and Arlene Colon.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tori Matthews; son, Christian Matthews; grandson, Marcus Stoves; parents, John and Daisy Brown Adams.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



