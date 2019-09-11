|
|
Carolyn B. Robinson, 79, a native of New Orleans and resident of Houma, passed away on Sept. 8.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m.on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Samart Funeral Home of Gray, 4511 West Park Avenue in Gray. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.
Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Julie Fanguy and Mary Richey; grandchildren, Brad Fanguy, Hannah Richard, Amber Robinson, Stephanie Delay, and Shawn Richey; great-grandchildren, Morgan Babineaux, Stella, Edmund and Abram Fanguy; brothers, Milton and Glenn Buras Sr.; and sister, Bonnie Critchlow.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Robinson; parents, Milton and Henrietta Edgecombe Buras; brother, Ronald Buras; son, Bubba Robinson; and grandson, Timothy Robinson.
There was not one room that she entered where she didn't light it up. She had a smile and a laugh that was contagious and very hard to miss. She never met a stranger. Talking was her thing, if you like to talk then she was talking away. She loved life and everyone that was in it.
Carolyn loved God and always felt the need to pray for everyone and encourage them to do their best. If you were down, she knew how to turn that around. She was one of a kind.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019