Carolyn Bruce Bourgeois, 65, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Cut Off, passed away peacefully with her family on Sunday, July 12, 2020.



Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday July 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano, with burial following in the Church Cemetery.



Mrs. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Reed Bourgeois; son, Louis Bourgeois (Stephanie); grandchildren, Jenna and Jackson Bourgeois, and Ella Gautreaux; sisters, Geraldine Esponge (Ernest), Peggy Borne, and Sheena Delatte (Michael); and brothers, Douglas Bruce (Dianne) and Bryan Bruce (Sedonia).



She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Meona Bergeron Bruce; brothers, Bobby, Lester Joe, Daniel, Carl, Wayne, and Larry; sister, Janice Semmes; and brother-in-law, Edward "Bo Boy" Borne.



She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Lady of the Sea, Home Health, Dr. Jay Vega, and the Lafourche Parish Ambulance Service for the care and compassion provided.



Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.



