Carolyn Cecile Starks Davis, age 80, a native and resident of Labadieville, departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Visitation from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1 in Napoleonville and from 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville. Burial in the church cemetery.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Obra Davis; son, Jody Davis (Ericka); brothers, Ronald (Saundra) and Donald (Lydia) Starks; sisters, Gladys Keyes and Connie Carter; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Hazel Starks; son, Obra Davis; brothers, James, George and Norman Starks; and sisters, Delores Jones, Alice Keller, Brenda Young, JoAnn Walker and Margurette Domino.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019