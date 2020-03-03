|
Carolyn Coulon Goodrow, 91, died at 9:22 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born on June 9, 1928, she was a native of Thibodaux and longtime resident of Houma.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, March 5, at St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the church, with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her son, Fred Goodrow and wife, Dianne; daughters, Ann Goodrow, Carrie Goodrow, Jane Daigle and husband, C.J. Daigle, Jr., Martha Rosen, and Evelyn Craton and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Fred Goodrow and wife Erin, Andrew Goodrow, Erin Goodrow, Kaitlin Simmons and fiancé, Jordan Franklin, Ryan Daigle, Jess Rosen, Lindsey Brandsma and husband Kevin, Jamie Cox and husband Jacob, Julie Arceri and husband Brian, and Alyssa Craton; and great-grandchildren, Fred Goodrow, Camille Goodrow, and Blake Brandsma.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Fred Claude Goodrow; parents, Sidney and Carrie Stevens Coulon; and brother, Gerald Coulon.
Carolyn received her degree in Education from ULL, formerly Southwestern Louisiana Institute.
She taught in the public and parochial schools in both Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, retiring from Lisa Park Elementary.
She was an active member of numerous organizations including the Les Amies de Burkwall Homemaker's Club, Terrebonne Red Ribbon Campaign Committee, Terrebonne Literacy Program, Kappa Kappa Iota, Catholic Daughters and the Louisiana SPCA.
She was a consummate teacher instilling a love for learning and a joy for living. She was the true model of kindness and she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Greg Chaisson, Heather Thomassie, NP, Dr. Russell Henry, Lafourche Home for the Aged staff, administration and residents, Heart of Hospice, especially Kacie Gauthreaux, Hospice of South Louisiana and her personal caregivers.
In Carolyn's memory a donation can be made to the or the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020