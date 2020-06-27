Carolyn (Belanger) DeHart
Carolyn Belanger DeHart, 76, of Montegut, passed away on June 24, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 29, and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Melanie Martin (David) and Darlene DeHart; sons, Marvin DeHart Jr. and Darrel DeHart (Sandy); 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Cheryl Belanger DeHart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin DeHart Sr.; father, Adam Belanger; mother, Dorothy Belanger; son-in-law, Robin Billiot; daughter-in-law, Lori DeHart; granddaughter, Stacy Billiot; and great-grandson, Taytyn Charpentier.

Carolyn enjoyed going to the casino and cooking. She loved spending time with her family during family gatherings.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
