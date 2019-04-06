|
Carolyn "Gramster" L. Delahoussaye, 67, a native and resident of Raceland passed away on Saturday, March 30. 2019.
A visitation will be held at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 9 from 9 a.m. until service time. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m. with a private family interment to follow.
Mrs. Delahoussaye is survived by her daughter Monica D. Gaubert (Jay); grandchildren Trey Gaubert (Samantha) and Ty Gaubert (Morgan); great-grandchildren Harlie, Tori, one on the way, Avery, and Addy Gaubert; brothers Wayne and Jessie LeBlanc and sisters Nancy Hage (Pat), Kathleen Robichaux (Mike), and Tammy LeBlanc.
Mrs. Delahoussaye was preceded in death by her husband Roger Delahoussaye; parents Jessie Sr. and Rena P. LeBlanc; brothers Ronnie LeBlanc and David LeBlanc, and sister-in-law Jeanine LeBlanc.
The family would like to thank the staff of Journey Hospice and Mrs. Carolyn's sitter JoAnne LeBouef for their care and compassion.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Homes of Raceland is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019