Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church
Carolyn Delahoussaye Obituary
Carolyn "Gramster" L. Delahoussaye, 67, a native and resident of Raceland passed away on Saturday, March 30. 2019.

A visitation will be held at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 9 from 9 a.m. until service time. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m. with a private family interment to follow.

Mrs. Delahoussaye is survived by her daughter Monica D. Gaubert (Jay); grandchildren Trey Gaubert (Samantha) and Ty Gaubert (Morgan); great-grandchildren Harlie, Tori, one on the way, Avery, and Addy Gaubert; brothers Wayne and Jessie LeBlanc and sisters Nancy Hage (Pat), Kathleen Robichaux (Mike), and Tammy LeBlanc.

Mrs. Delahoussaye was preceded in death by her husband Roger Delahoussaye; parents Jessie Sr. and Rena P. LeBlanc; brothers Ronnie LeBlanc and David LeBlanc, and sister-in-law Jeanine LeBlanc.

The family would like to thank the staff of Journey Hospice and Mrs. Carolyn's sitter JoAnne LeBouef for their care and compassion.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Homes of Raceland is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
