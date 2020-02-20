Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Schexnayder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Hebert Schexnayder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Hebert Schexnayder Obituary
Carolyn Hebert Schexnayder, 72, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Vacherie, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020.

A loving mother and homemaker, Carolyn was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, especially her grandchildren. She dedicated her time caring for her family and wouldn't have had it any other way. She was generous, kind and caring. She enjoyed family vacations and having her whole family together. She was a friend and neighbor to all. She was an adored mom, gran, daughter, sister and nanny. She took pride in everything she did including her home and garden. At any given day if you saw her, she was beautifully put together, even in her home.

She is survived by her daughters, Leslie Schexnayder, and Amy Simon and husband, Bart; son, Scott Schexnayder and wife, Jenny; grandsons, Jacob Schexnayder, Joshua Schexnayder, and Jackson Simon; granddaughters, Jillian Simon and Shelby Simon; parents, Raymond and Margaret LeBlanc Hebert; and sister, Brenda Ordoyne and husband, Lester.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Arthur P. Schexnayder.

The family wishes to thank all those who have extended love, emotional support and prayers during her final days.

An intimate service celebrating her life will be held.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -