|
|
Carolyn Hebert Schexnayder, 72, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Vacherie, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020.
A loving mother and homemaker, Carolyn was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, especially her grandchildren. She dedicated her time caring for her family and wouldn't have had it any other way. She was generous, kind and caring. She enjoyed family vacations and having her whole family together. She was a friend and neighbor to all. She was an adored mom, gran, daughter, sister and nanny. She took pride in everything she did including her home and garden. At any given day if you saw her, she was beautifully put together, even in her home.
She is survived by her daughters, Leslie Schexnayder, and Amy Simon and husband, Bart; son, Scott Schexnayder and wife, Jenny; grandsons, Jacob Schexnayder, Joshua Schexnayder, and Jackson Simon; granddaughters, Jillian Simon and Shelby Simon; parents, Raymond and Margaret LeBlanc Hebert; and sister, Brenda Ordoyne and husband, Lester.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Arthur P. Schexnayder.
The family wishes to thank all those who have extended love, emotional support and prayers during her final days.
An intimate service celebrating her life will be held.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020