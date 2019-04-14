|
Carrie Barras Acosta was taken to be with Our Lord on April 14, 2019.
She was 95 years old and a native and resident of Labadieville, La.
She was born on July 8, 1923.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cyprien and Alcida Gros Barras; her beloved husband, Luke Charles Acosta; all of her siblings, Anna Gros, Enodie Barras, Eddia Hebert, Alcee Barras, Whitney Barras, Lillie Boudreaux, Anita Rose Boudreaux, Abbey Barras, Eddie Barras and Beulah Cheramie; and her daughter-in-law, Mary Durocher Acosta.
Carrie's loving children are her children are Wayne Acosta, Rodney Acosta (wife Clare Chenevert Acosta), Faye Acosta Comeaux (husband Merwin Comeaux), and Bruce Acosta (wife Susan LeBlanc Acosta). She is also survived by nine grandchildren who were such gifts to her. Jennifer Acosta Cavalier(husband Derek Cavalier), Jason Acosta (wife Lori Bernard Acosta), John Acosta (wife Shannon Rodrigue Acosta), Christie Acosta Bagala (husband Blair Bagala), Michael Acosta, Betsy Comeaux LeBlanc (husband Kevin LeBlanc), Steven Comeaux (wife Jennifer Zeringue Comeaux), Casie Acosta Triche (husband Jimmy Triche) and Crystal Naquin (husband Josh Naquin).
Carrie also has 18 great-grandchildren she adored. Konnor and Collyn Cavalier, Olivia and Ethan Acosta, Jaci and Molli Acosta, Christian Bagala, Stephen, Jacob and Reed LeBlanc, Hailey and Kaitlyn Comeaux, Jax and Blakely Triche, Avry Oubre, Naomi, Lincoln and Isabella Naquin. Carrie also had one great-great granddaughter, Sarah Ann LeBlanc.
Carrie loved her husband, her family, her Catholic faith and her friends. She put love into all she did, even her cooking and gardening. Her sense of humor and smile will be missed dearly.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Labadieville, LA from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:15 a.m. and her entombment will follow in St. Philomena Catholic Church Cemetery, Labadieville, La.
A very special, loving, and heartfelt thank you goes to the staff at the Audubon Guest House in Thibodaux, La., and to her friend and roommate, Linda Jones.
