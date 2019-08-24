Houma Today Obituaries
Carrie Bonvillain
More Obituaries for Carrie Bonvillain
Carrie Bonvillain

Carrie Bonvillain Obituary
Carrie Louise Bonvillain, age 87, a native of Valley, Mississippi and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Monday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Fr. Joseph Trege, will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.

Carrie is survived by her children, Carolyn Anne Zeringue and Kenneth James Jacobs Sr; grandchildren Jessica Z. O'Quinn, Jeremy P. Zeringue, Kenneth James Jacobs Jr. and Karli Lynn Ojeda; and brother Larry King.

Carrie was preceded by her first husband, Lawrence J. Jacobs; second husband, Ernest "Manny" Bonvillain; parents George and Lisabeth I. King; brothers Alton King and George King; sisters Betty Robertson and Mary Helen Gipson; son-in-law Kenneth "Zeke" Zeringue.

Carrie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know her. She enjoyed fishing and going to the camp. She also liked to spend time at the casino or playing bingo.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019
