Carrie Ordoyne Boudreaux, 75, born on February 3, 1945, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
A private service will be held on a later date.
Carrie is survived by her brother, Leonie Ordoye Jr.; sisters Margaret Larose, Rose Pape and Linda Rodrigue; daughters Geraldine Morvant and husband David, Woneita Boudreaux and Laura Breaux and husband Jayson; son Keith Boudreaux; grandchildren Ricky Boudreaux and wife Lindsey, David Boudreaux, Ashly Delatte and husband Michael, Kelly Trosclair and husband Joshua, Heidi Trosclair and husband Brent, Katie Breaux and fiancé Marcus Thibodaux, Whitney Breaux and wife Lauryn, Chance Boudreaux and Parker Boudreaux; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Kaylee, Hunter, Ella, Emma, Julianne, Evelyn, Ellis and Scott.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lucille Thibodaux Ordoyne and Leonie Ordoyne Sr.; husband Ernest Joseph Boudreaux; daughter Loretta Boudreaux; sisters Lorraine Sanchez, Anna Ordoyne, Rita McDonald, Irene Clement, Doris Larose and Agnes Glavianna; and brother Clement Ordoyne.
Carrie was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by those whose hearts she touched.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020