Carroll Gros
Carroll Gros
Schriever - Carroll Gros, 85, a native and resident of Schriever, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home, Inc., Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Religious Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery, Schriever, Louisiana.
He is survived by his children, Carol Landry (Danny), Rickey Gros (Ginnie), Brenda Alleman (Dennis), Charles Gros, Steven Gros; 14 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Rita Gros; daughter, Vicky Gros; parents, Louise and Paul Gros; and brother, Raymond Gros.
Carroll was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved hunting, fishing, woodwork, and making frog nets.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice.
Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
09:00 AM
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
NOV
2
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
