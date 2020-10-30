Carroll Gros
Schriever - Carroll Gros, 85, a native and resident of Schriever, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home, Inc., Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Religious Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery, Schriever, Louisiana.
He is survived by his children, Carol Landry (Danny), Rickey Gros (Ginnie), Brenda Alleman (Dennis), Charles Gros, Steven Gros; 14 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Rita Gros; daughter, Vicky Gros; parents, Louise and Paul Gros; and brother, Raymond Gros.
Carroll was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved hunting, fishing, woodwork, and making frog nets.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice.
