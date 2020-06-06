Carroll Joseph Daigle, 79, passed away on Tuesday evening at 3:48 p.m. surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of and resident of Houma.



Family and friends of the family are invited attend visitation at First Baptist Church of Houma on Tuesday, June 9 from 5 until 8 p.m. and continue on Wednesday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. until service time at First Baptist Church of Houma. Funeral services will begin on Wednesday following visitation at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place after services at Garden of Memories Cemetery.



Carroll is survived by his loving wife, Melanie Delatte Daigle; children, Roxanne Daigle Bergeron and husband Brent G. Bergeron, Dean Daigle and wife Tess A. Daigle and Tricia Daigle Wise and husband Rick Wise; siblings Betty Metcalf and Allen P. Daigle Jr.; grandchildren Brennan Bergeron, Dorothy Felterman, Benjamin Bergeron, Luke Daigle, Mason Daigle, Alexander Wise, Timothy Wise and Samuel Wise; and great-grandchildren Isabella Galjour, Jon Matthew Felterman, Avery Felterman, Annalee Felterman, Margaret Camille Bergeron, Therese Bergeron and Edith Bergeron.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Peter Daigle and Pansy Marie Blanchard Daigle; brother, Jerry Daigle Sr.; and brother-in-law, Luke Metcalf.



Carroll was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed the comradeship of good family and good friends. He enjoyed traveling and took many fishing trips into Mexico.



Carroll was noted for his love for people and their well-being. He also dedicated much of his time to serving his local community and believed in giving back to the community, which he loved. His character, personality, love and care will always be remembered in the lives he touched; most especially his family. He will never be forgotten and always and forever much loved.



The family would like to thank Bayou Home Care, Dr. Brian Matherne and Heart of Hospice for their love and care, and Jessie Banks who went beyond the call for the care given to Carroll and family.



A special thanks and love to Spencer "Big Boy" Leonard for all the love and devotion you gave to Carroll through the years. Carroll loved you like a son.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



