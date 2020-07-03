Carroll Joseph LeBoeuf Sr., 87, of Gheens, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Kraemer LeBoeuf; six children, Elaine Keller (Terry), Andy LeBoeuf (Sheila), Chris LeBoeuf, Kerry Danos (Darrell Dorsey), Andree' LeBoeuf-Ellis (Bret), and Carroll LeBoeuf Jr. (Kim); his brother, Calvin LeBoeuf; his 23 grandchildren, Patrick, Jacob, Mathew, Mikaela; Hollie, Mandie, Jeremiah, Ambere, Jordan, Joshua; Kaylee, Leah, Chloe, Lindsey, and Joey, Thorne, Devin, Tristen, Cameron, Alex; Lindley, Laney, and Landon; and his 21 great-grandchildren, Jack, Joey, Ethan, Noah, Adeline, Harmony, Elijah, Misty, Aurora, Gabriel, and Sophia, Raiden, Michael, Clayton, Anthony, Evelyn, Liam, Levi, Lucas, Lennox, Caidence and Jolie Noel.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Abel LeBoeuf and Rita Verrett; and brother, David Verrett, II.



Carroll was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.



Private services will be held for immediate family only.



Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store