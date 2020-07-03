1/1
Carroll Joseph LeBoeuf Sr.
Carroll Joseph LeBoeuf Sr., 87, of Gheens, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Kraemer LeBoeuf; six children, Elaine Keller (Terry), Andy LeBoeuf (Sheila), Chris LeBoeuf, Kerry Danos (Darrell Dorsey), Andree' LeBoeuf-Ellis (Bret), and Carroll LeBoeuf Jr. (Kim); his brother, Calvin LeBoeuf; his 23 grandchildren, Patrick, Jacob, Mathew, Mikaela; Hollie, Mandie, Jeremiah, Ambere, Jordan, Joshua; Kaylee, Leah, Chloe, Lindsey, and Joey, Thorne, Devin, Tristen, Cameron, Alex; Lindley, Laney, and Landon; and his 21 great-grandchildren, Jack, Joey, Ethan, Noah, Adeline, Harmony, Elijah, Misty, Aurora, Gabriel, and Sophia, Raiden, Michael, Clayton, Anthony, Evelyn, Liam, Levi, Lucas, Lennox, Caidence and Jolie Noel.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Abel LeBoeuf and Rita Verrett; and brother, David Verrett, II.

Carroll was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

Private services will be held for immediate family only.

Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.


Published in Houma Today from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
