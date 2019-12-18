|
Carroll Paul Hebert, 78, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Dec. 14, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 1 p.m. until the religious service at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
Carroll is survived by his sons, Todd Hebert (Dawn) and Troy Hebert (Paula Porche); grandchildren, Chad, Brad and Brandy Rhodes, and Laura Hebert Rodrigue; and great-grandchildren, Phoebe and Ember.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Rogers Hebert; son, Carroll Paul Hebert Jr.; parents, Crimmer and Agnes Duplantis Hebert; and brother, Crimmer "Nookie" Hebert Jr.
The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019