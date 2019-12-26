|
Carroll Thomas Price, age 82, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is a longtime resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 27, beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume on Saturday, Dec. 28, beginning at 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Carroll is survived by his longtime companion, Carol Davis; his daughters, Carrie Hue and husband Mark, and Jenny Thibodaux and husband Tim; grandchildren, Jessica, Kayla, Matthew, Jacob, Megan, Amy, Brooke and Josh; great-grandsons, Jaxson and K.J.; brother, Claude Price and wife Carolyn; and brother-in-law, Phillip Legendre.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Bergeron Price; parents, Anthony and Bernice Foret Price; and sisters, Audrey Dupre and Susie Legendre.
Carroll was a retired employee of Shell Oil after many years of service.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019