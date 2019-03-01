Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Carter Lirette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carter Anthony Lirette

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carter Anthony Lirette Obituary
Carter Anthony Lirette, 2, of Chauvin, passed away at 1:10 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4, at Vision Christian Center in Bourg. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin.

He is survived by his parents, Bobby Lirette Jr. and Alexis Theriot; brother, Cayson Lirette; grandparents, Nicole and Troy Theriot, Jeff and Sheri Loyd; great-grandparents, Kathleen Theriot, Florence Adams, Eddie Adams, Berthile and Milton LeBoeuf; nanny, Dasia Lirette; godfather (paran), Austin Theriot; aunt, Ariel Theriot; and cousin, Mason Angelle.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bobby Lirette Sr.; and great-grandfather, Eugene Theriot.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now