Carter Anthony Lirette, 2, of Chauvin, passed away at 1:10 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4, at Vision Christian Center in Bourg. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin.
He is survived by his parents, Bobby Lirette Jr. and Alexis Theriot; brother, Cayson Lirette; grandparents, Nicole and Troy Theriot, Jeff and Sheri Loyd; great-grandparents, Kathleen Theriot, Florence Adams, Eddie Adams, Berthile and Milton LeBoeuf; nanny, Dasia Lirette; godfather (paran), Austin Theriot; aunt, Ariel Theriot; and cousin, Mason Angelle.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bobby Lirette Sr.; and great-grandfather, Eugene Theriot.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019