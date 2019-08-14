|
Casey Joseph Schexnayder, 29, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Aug. 12, 2019.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial visitation from 9 to 11:30 a.m., with the memorial service to start at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Samart Funeral Home in Bayou Blue.
Casey is survived by his wife, Alexandria Mouton Schexnayder; and his parents, Joey and Joan Jaccuzzo Schexnayder.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronald "Mickey" and Edith Malbrough Jaccuzzo and Joyce Chatagnier Schexnayder.
Casey loved to cook and fish. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He was employed by Shell Pipeline.
He proudly served as a veteran of the United States Army in the Iraq War. He will be missed by all.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019