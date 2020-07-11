Casey Lynn Robichaux was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, mother and friend. She was born on March 14, 1995, in Houma.



She was loyal, funny, charismatic, and a little bit of crazy with a heart of gold. She was truly one of a kind.



Casey is survived by her two daughters Annalise and Isabella Bergeron, they were her world.



She is also survived by her mother, Roxanne LeCompte; father, Ryan Robichaux and wife Toni Robichaux; siblings, Caitlyn LeCompte, Todd Davis Jr., Ryan Robichaux Jr., and Alexis Robichaux; half-siblings, Cameron Haron, Raelynn Lewis, and Kaylynn Lewis; grandfather, Randolph Lecompte, and Larry Robichaux; grandmother, Judy Robichaux; step-father, Todd Davis Sr.; godparents, Regina LeCompte, and Nicholas LeCompte; aunts, Rosemary LeCompte, and Rheanne Robichaux; cousins, Shelia, David, Cody, Christine, Kerry Alvis, Adam, Angel,Britney, Hailey, Kariana, and Blaine; her children's father, Trinity Bergeron; and many more.



She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



She was preceded in death by her son, Tristen Bergeron; grandparents, Shelia P. LeCompte and Ruth Oubre; and friend, Jessica.



Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 12 noon on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park in Gray. Funeral services will follow immediately.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.





