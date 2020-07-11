1/1
Casey Lynn Robichaux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Casey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Casey Lynn Robichaux was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, mother and friend. She was born on March 14, 1995, in Houma.

She was loyal, funny, charismatic, and a little bit of crazy with a heart of gold. She was truly one of a kind.

Casey is survived by her two daughters Annalise and Isabella Bergeron, they were her world.

She is also survived by her mother, Roxanne LeCompte; father, Ryan Robichaux and wife Toni Robichaux; siblings, Caitlyn LeCompte, Todd Davis Jr., Ryan Robichaux Jr., and Alexis Robichaux; half-siblings, Cameron Haron, Raelynn Lewis, and Kaylynn Lewis; grandfather, Randolph Lecompte, and Larry Robichaux; grandmother, Judy Robichaux; step-father, Todd Davis Sr.; godparents, Regina LeCompte, and Nicholas LeCompte; aunts, Rosemary LeCompte, and Rheanne Robichaux; cousins, Shelia, David, Cody, Christine, Kerry Alvis, Adam, Angel,Britney, Hailey, Kariana, and Blaine; her children's father, Trinity Bergeron; and many more.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her son, Tristen Bergeron; grandparents, Shelia P. LeCompte and Ruth Oubre; and friend, Jessica.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 12 noon on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park in Gray. Funeral services will follow immediately.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved