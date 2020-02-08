Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Caswell Bunch Obituary
Caswell Bunch, 95, a native of North Carolina and resident of Labadieville, passed away on Feb. 8, 2020.

A visitation will be held in honor from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery in Bourg.

He is survived by his son, Carroll (Cindy) Thomas Bunch; daughters, Debbie (Jimmy) Morein and Tina Bunch Unik; brother, Eddie Bunch; sister, Ellen Bunch; and a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ina Claire Bunch; parents, Richard William Bunch and Elizabeth Ellen Bunch; and brother, Richard Otis Bunch.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
