Catherine Adams Brown, 93, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Schriever, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux. A private burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her sons, Bruce V. Brown Jr. and wife Susan, Mark L. Brown and wife Carol, and Gregory Brown and wife Rose; grandchildren, Anne B. Rhodes and husband Scott, Karen B. Tycer and husband Matthew, Emily Brown, Ian Brown, Lauren Pierce and husband Tom, and Jenna Martelle and husband Matt; great-grandchildren, William Tycer, Preston Rhodes, Holden Rhodes, Adelaide Pierce, Thea Martelle and Meredith Martelle; in-laws, Raymond and Shirley Arabie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce V. Brown Sr.; parents, Louis and Edna Baye Adams; and siblings, Louis Adams Jr., Lionel Adams, Calvern Adams, Thelma Marie Adams Richard, Lucille Adams Ponson, Carmel Adams Boudreaux and Evelyn Adams Stevens.
She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and a founding member of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, where she devoted her life to her Catholic faith.
In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contribution to your in memory of Catherine Adams Brown.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020