Catherine Ann Westmoreland, 58, passed away peacefully in her home on April 11, 2019, in Napoleonville, after a battle with cancer.
The family is planning a private memorial at a later time.
Catherine was born on Feb. 27, 1961, in Trenton, MI, and a longtime resident of South Texas. She always enjoyed spending time on the water. Catherine opened her heart to everyone she met and had abundant amount of friends who she loved dearly.
Catherine was survived by her husband, David Stringer; son, Joel Westmoreland and Corey, Stringer (Stephanie); granddaughter, Ellanie Stringer; daughter, Tracy Stringer (Troy Eldridge); granddaughter, Karalynn Aucoin; mother, Sandra Calhoun; sister, Michelle Olivarez (Oscar); brother, Michael P. Lund (Donna); brother, Richard L. Lund, Christopher P. Lund (Ann), and John M. Lund (MaryAnn); and numerous other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Catherine was proceeded in death by her father, Donald Vernon Lund Sr.; brother, Peter Vernon Lund III (Belinda), and Donald Vernon Lund Jr.; and sister, Sandra Schott (Randy).
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019