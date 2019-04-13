Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Westmoreland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Ann Westmoreland


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine Ann Westmoreland Obituary
Catherine Ann Westmoreland, 58, passed away peacefully in her home on April 11, 2019, in Napoleonville, after a battle with cancer.

The family is planning a private memorial at a later time.

Catherine was born on Feb. 27, 1961, in Trenton, MI, and a longtime resident of South Texas. She always enjoyed spending time on the water. Catherine opened her heart to everyone she met and had abundant amount of friends who she loved dearly.

Catherine was survived by her husband, David Stringer; son, Joel Westmoreland and Corey, Stringer (Stephanie); granddaughter, Ellanie Stringer; daughter, Tracy Stringer (Troy Eldridge); granddaughter, Karalynn Aucoin; mother, Sandra Calhoun; sister, Michelle Olivarez (Oscar); brother, Michael P. Lund (Donna); brother, Richard L. Lund, Christopher P. Lund (Ann), and John M. Lund (MaryAnn); and numerous other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Catherine was proceeded in death by her father, Donald Vernon Lund Sr.; brother, Peter Vernon Lund III (Belinda), and Donald Vernon Lund Jr.; and sister, Sandra Schott (Randy).

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now