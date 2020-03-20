Home

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Catherine Kraemer Verdin

Catherine Kraemer Verdin Obituary
Catherine "Cathy" Kraemer Verdin, 66, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Friday March 20, 2020.

Private services will be held.

Mrs. Catherine is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jessie Verdin; sons, Toby Verdin and Tony Verdin (Sadaka); grandchildren, Brandon Verdin, Kahlin Verdin, and Brooklin Verdin; and sister; Laura Bruce.

Mrs. Verdin was preceded in death by her son, Troy Verdin; parents, Etienne and Virginia Kraemer; brothers, Joseph Kraemer, Winston Kraemer, and Dean Kraemer; and sisters, Essie Delaune and Theresa Molaison.

Mrs. Cathy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her dogs.

Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
