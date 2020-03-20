|
Catherine "Cathy" Kraemer Verdin, 66, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Friday March 20, 2020.
Private services will be held.
Mrs. Catherine is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jessie Verdin; sons, Toby Verdin and Tony Verdin (Sadaka); grandchildren, Brandon Verdin, Kahlin Verdin, and Brooklin Verdin; and sister; Laura Bruce.
Mrs. Verdin was preceded in death by her son, Troy Verdin; parents, Etienne and Virginia Kraemer; brothers, Joseph Kraemer, Winston Kraemer, and Dean Kraemer; and sisters, Essie Delaune and Theresa Molaison.
Mrs. Cathy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her dogs.
Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020