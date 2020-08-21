1/1
Catherine Lasseigne Legendre
{ "" }
Catherine Lasseigne Legendre passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the age of 72. Cat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She served many clients as a hairdresser in Thibodaux for over 40 years. As a grandparent she became everyone's CoCo. Cat will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son, Jay Legendre and wife Kelly; daughter, Robyn Keller and husband Scott; sister, Joan L. Guidry; and brother, Errol Lasseigne. She was an amazing CoCo Nana to Chloe and Evan Legendre; Max, Charley Kay, and Carmen Keller.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Legendre; parents, Nicholas and Mary Lasseigne Sr.; and brother, Nicholas Lasseigne Jr.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangement.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
08:00 - 10:45 AM
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral
AUG
24
Interment
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
