Catherine Lasseigne Legendre passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the age of 72. Cat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She served many clients as a hairdresser in Thibodaux for over 40 years. As a grandparent she became everyone's CoCo. Cat will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her son, Jay Legendre and wife Kelly; daughter, Robyn Keller and husband Scott; sister, Joan L. Guidry; and brother, Errol Lasseigne. She was an amazing CoCo Nana to Chloe and Evan Legendre; Max, Charley Kay, and Carmen Keller.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Legendre; parents, Nicholas and Mary Lasseigne Sr.; and brother, Nicholas Lasseigne Jr.



A visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.



Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangement.



