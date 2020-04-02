|
|
Catherine Marie Pitre Trahan, 68, a native and resident of Houma, died at 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
A private service will be held at Samart Funeral Home, West Park in Houma. Burial will take place at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
She is survived by her companion, Michael Mandina; two sons, Corey and wife Penny, and Craig Sr. and wife Stephanie; two daughters, Aimee and fiancé, Eric Martin, and Rachel and husband, Michael Gautier Jr.; three brothers, Julius Pitre, Gary and wife, Betty, and Gerard and wife, Lillian; three sisters, Dorothy Pitre, Rosemary Guerrero and husband, Francis Sr., and Margaret Trosclair and husband, Johnny; 12 grandchildren, Kara Courville and husband, Beau, Craig Jr., Heidi, Paige and Cody Trahan, Destiny, Hailey and Taylor Gautier, Alexis, Brooke and Ava Guidry, Blake and Kooper Martin; and two great-grandsons, Titan Trahan and Brayden Gautier.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Trahan; her parents, Obry and Yvonne Pitre; sister, Antoinette Lebeouf; brother, Clyde Pitre; and granddaughter, Emily Gautier.
She was a homemaker, loving mother and sister. She was a very giving person who put others before herself. She was an avid reader and was very devout.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020