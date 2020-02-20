|
|
Catherine Chatagnier Popay, 92, a native of Minerva (Houma) and resident of Thibodaux, passed away at 7:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, from 9 a.m. until service time. Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at St. Bernadette for 11 a.m. Burial will take place after services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Catherine is survived by her daughter, Ava Popay Fontenot and husband, Lindsey "Mike" Fontenot; grandchildren, Coy Popay and (Dawn), Kacey Popay Folse, and Lauren Fontenot Verrett and husband, Jeremiah; and great-grandchildren, Forest Verdin, Brooke Popay, Seth Popay and fiancé, Abigail, Marlie Folse and Mia Folse; and siblings, Jeannie Keller, Audrey Benoit and husband, Dennis and Leroy Chatagnier.
She is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Popay; parents, Morris and Alice Perkins Chatagnier; son, George Popay Jr.; grandson, Lindsey Robert Fontenot; mother and father-in-law, George Popay and Annie Johnston Popay; brothers, Hampton, Lawrence, Roland, Morris, John Junius, Dave, and Floyd Chatagnier; and sisters, Anna Mae Chatagnier Allen and Mary Chatagnier Starliper.
Catherine was a retired employee of Bell South who gave 36 years of dedication. She was also a life member of the Telephone Pioneers and Catholic Daughters at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. She most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Catherine also enjoyed working with her hands and sewing and cooking for family and friends. Nothing made Catherine happier than her friends and family gathered around the table eating and drinking coffee.
Catherine will never be forgotten by family and friends; and always remembered and loved.
The family would like to thank Victoria Folse, her sitter for her love and care. Catherine enjoyed all the time spent with her sharing stories and mischievous activities. The family would like to also thank the staff at the Claiborne at Thibodaux.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020