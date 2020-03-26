|
|
Catherine Theresa (Blanchard) Gerami-Henry, age 79, of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Cathy retired from Northmont City Schools as a Librarian at Northwood Elementary. She also worked for many years at Thunderbowl Lanes. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church and had taught C.C.D at Precious Blood and sang in the choir. She also enjoyed coaching softball, soccer, reading, gardening but above all spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Everett Henry; son, Robert (Laura) Gerami III of Englewood; daughters Maria (Bob) Magee of Clayton, Tina Bernardi of Englewood and Angela (Scott) Jones of Englewood; grandchildren Bo, Catie, Antonia, Maddison, Emma, Hannah, Savanna, Drew, Sofia, Jake and Avery; sisters Gloria "Billie" Duplantis and Karen Detellier; brother J. (Charlene) Blanchard; brother-in-law Malcolm LeBoeuf of Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Ruth (Breaux) Blanchard; first husband Robert Gerami Jr.; son Anthony Gerami; and sister Helen LeBoeuf.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be said at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. James Seibert, C.PP.S. officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's .
The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020