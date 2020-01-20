|
Catherine Verret, 71, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan, 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the service to start at 11 a.m., at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Antoinette Infante (Chris) and Alex Verret (Wendy); grandchildren, Micah, Hannah, and Sarah Infante, Cassie, Alexis and Aaliyah Verret, and Haize Verret; mother, Josephine Rowley; brothers, Roy Rowley and Sam Parfait; sisters, Rita Mae Billiot, Evelyn Hendon, Edna Rowley and Cathy Bernard.
She was preceded in death by her son, Antoine Verret Jr.; father, Earl John Rowley; sister, Joyce Rowley.
Catherine enjoyed being a florist and spending time with her dogs.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020