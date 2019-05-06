|
Cathy Guidry Clement, 69, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born November 3, 1949, she was a native and resident of Houma.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, May 8, at Saint Francis de Sales Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at noon at the church, with burial following at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Rene' Joseph Clement; sons Mathew Rene' Clement and Mark Robert Clement; sisters, Jeanie Guidry Picou and husband, Danny, and Anne Guidry Bourgeois and husband, Freddy; sister-in-law, Bernita Thibodeaux Guidry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Francis Guidry and Claire Lehman Guidry; and brothers, Michael Ray Guidry and Ronald Francis Guidry.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She enjoyed being with her friends, laughing and playing cards. She was a genuine, kind person and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the .
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 6 to May 7, 2019