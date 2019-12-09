|
Cathy Hancock Hebert, 67, a native of Mississippi and resident of Houma, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 9, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park.
She is survived by her son, David Cloud; brothers, Darrell and Ronnie Hancock; sisters, Gloria Dobson and Pamela Barrios; grandchildren, Kristil Cloud, Dylan Cloud, Brett Cloud, Joshua Hawkins, and Kilye Lawson; and great-granddaughter, Rya Martin.
Cathy was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hebert; son, Monte Dale Hancock; parents, Darrell Hancock Sr. and Anna Hancock Cain; and sister, Linda Cain.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019