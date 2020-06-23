Cathy Marie Jackson, 52, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Raceland, passed away peacefully at 5:41 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020.



A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.



She is survived by her husband, Joseph Castle Jr.; children, Jordon Wiliams and Gionna and Garilyn Jackson; parents, Calvin and Mary Walker Jackson; sisters, Crystal and Monique Jackson; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Clarence and Charlotte Jackson; and maternal grandparents, James and Rosabelle Thomas.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



