Cathy Zeringue Mey, 67, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020.
Visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband, Harry A. Mey, III.; daughter, Mandy Kinchen and husband, Stephen; son, Harry Mey IV and wife, Colleen Pitre; siblings, Jan Thibodeaux and husband, Sandy, Dale Zeringue and wife, Lisa, and Blake Zeringue; in-laws, Hayes Adams and Anne Zeringue; "Honey" to her grandchildren, Camille, Juliette and Lil' Harry V; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse and Nettie Zeringue; and siblings, Kenneth "Zeke" Zeringue and Patti Adams.
Special thanks to Dr. Gerald O' Bryan, Dr. Sandra Charpentier, staff of the Chabert Medical Center and ICU.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020