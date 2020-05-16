|
Cecil Anthony LeBoeuf, 64, of Houma, passed away on May 13, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Melinda Lajaunie LeBoeuf; mother, Lenora LeBoeuf; sons, Jessie LeBoeuf (Nicole), Paul LeBoeuf, and Ronald Darcy (Kelly); daughter, Chantel Bosworth (Glen); step-daughter, Deanna Bonvillain; sister, Kathy LeBoeuf Sagona (Mike); two nephews; and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald LeBoeuf; and stepson, Jonathan Bonvillain.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 18, 2020